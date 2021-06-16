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Sacred Dance of the Seven Veils - ROBERT SEPEHR
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18 views • June 16, 2021
Robert Sepehr ... The true origins of the infamous ‘dance of the seven veils’ supposedly danced by Salome for the head of John the Baptist is indeed a mystery. That said, there is within biblical academia an understanding that when ‘dancing’ is mentioned in the old testament, it does indeed refer to a long tradition of ecstatic dancing, upon which no prohibitions were placed.
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