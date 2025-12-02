Liar, liar: White House accused of misleading public about strikes in Caribbean

White House’s efforts to shield Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from the fallout from the US’ strikes against boats in the Caribbean have come under fire from Democrats who insist that the US government is lying.

🗣 “The White House been caught in another lie,” tweeted pro-Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson.

💬 “After claiming Pete Hegseth didn’t know anything about the strikes in the Caribbean, footage has resurfaced of him in September saying he watched it live.”

video where Trump says Hegseth didn't know about the second strike, was posted here today.

Adding: BREAKING | Six U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidons launched from Florida, all flying separate routes into the Caribbean.

The P-8A is a maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft used for surveillance, tracking surface vessels, and coordinating naval operations.

Seeing six at once departing toward the Caribbean is unusual.

🔥 Colombian President Petro to Trump: We destroy 9 drug labs a day — come see!

President Gustavo Petro invited Donald Trump to Colombia to witness the country's anti-drug operations firsthand amid his threats of land strikes inside Latin American nations.

"Without missiles, I’ve destroyed 18,400 laboratories during my government... Don't threaten our sovereignty, because you’ll awaken the Jaguar. Attacking our sovereignty is declaring war," he wrote on X.