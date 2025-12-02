BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Liar, liar: White House accused of misleading public about strikes in Caribbean
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 1 day ago

Liar, liar: White House accused of misleading public about strikes in Caribbean

White House’s efforts to shield Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from the fallout from the US’ strikes against boats in the Caribbean have come under fire from Democrats who insist that the US government is lying.

🗣 “The White House been caught in another lie,” tweeted pro-Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson.

💬 “After claiming Pete Hegseth didn’t know anything about the strikes in the Caribbean, footage has resurfaced of him in September saying he watched it live.”

Cynthia... video where Trump says Hegseth didn't know about the second strike, was posted here today.

Adding:  BREAKING | Six U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidons launched from Florida, all flying separate routes into the Caribbean.

The P-8A is a maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft used for surveillance, tracking surface vessels, and coordinating naval operations.

Seeing six at once departing toward the Caribbean is unusual.

Adding: 

🔥 Colombian President Petro to Trump: We destroy 9 drug labs a day — come see!

President Gustavo Petro invited Donald Trump to Colombia to witness the country's anti-drug operations firsthand amid his threats of land strikes inside Latin American nations.

"Without missiles, I’ve destroyed 18,400 laboratories during my government... Don't threaten our sovereignty, because you’ll awaken the Jaguar. Attacking our sovereignty is declaring war," he wrote on X.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy