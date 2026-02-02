BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Seattle’s Collapse: Radical Left Policies, Empty Streets, and a Mayor Making It Worse
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 3 days ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

Once ranked among the most livable cities in America, Seattle has become a case study in how radical leftist policies destroy cities from the inside out. In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, host Robert Burwell breaks down Seattle’s slow collapse—from tent cities and open-air drug use to skyrocketing crime, mass police attrition, and a commercial vacancy rate exceeding 34%.

We trace the city’s decline through failed leadership decisions under multiple mayors, the disastrous handling of CHAZ, the defunding and demoralization of law enforcement, and the crushing tax burden that drove businesses out of downtown. Now, after voters elected activist mayor Katie Wilson, Seattle is doubling down on the very policies that caused the crisis—ordering police to ignore drug crimes and even track federal ICE agents for activist groups.

With a $9 billion city budget and a looming deficit, this episode exposes why Seattle’s future looks bleak, why more officers are likely to leave, and why residents across Washington should pay attention. Like it or not, Seattle is a warning—and an example of what happens when ideology replaces common sense.


#Seattle #SeattleCrime #UrbanDecay #SoftOnCrime #DefundThePolice #RadicalLeft #CityInCrisis #LawAndOrder #WashingtonState #RebelRadio #BehindTheWire #ConservativePodcast #AmericaInDecline #FailedPolicies #PublicSafety



Keywords
seattle crimewashington state politicsseattle drug crisisrebel radio podcastseattle collapseseattle homelessnessseattle business vacanciesseattle mayor katie wilsonseattle defund policeseattle open air drug useseattle downtown decayradical left policiessoft on crime citiesbehind the wire podcastconservative analysis seattleurban decline america
Chapters

20:51End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

Belle Carter
Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Laura Harris
Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Ramon Tomey
House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Belle Carter
Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Laura Harris
EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China&#8217;s supply chain dominance

EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China’s supply chain dominance

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy