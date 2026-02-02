Seattle’s Collapse: Radical Left Policies, Empty Streets, and a Mayor Making It Worse

The official podcast of the WA 3%

Once ranked among the most livable cities in America, Seattle has become a case study in how radical leftist policies destroy cities from the inside out. In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, host Robert Burwell breaks down Seattle’s slow collapse—from tent cities and open-air drug use to skyrocketing crime, mass police attrition, and a commercial vacancy rate exceeding 34%.

We trace the city’s decline through failed leadership decisions under multiple mayors, the disastrous handling of CHAZ, the defunding and demoralization of law enforcement, and the crushing tax burden that drove businesses out of downtown. Now, after voters elected activist mayor Katie Wilson, Seattle is doubling down on the very policies that caused the crisis—ordering police to ignore drug crimes and even track federal ICE agents for activist groups.

With a $9 billion city budget and a looming deficit, this episode exposes why Seattle’s future looks bleak, why more officers are likely to leave, and why residents across Washington should pay attention. Like it or not, Seattle is a warning—and an example of what happens when ideology replaces common sense.





