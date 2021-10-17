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The Difference Between A False Prophet And A Real Person Of God
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71 views • October 17, 2021
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Sometimes it can be challenging to recognize a real person of God.
Master Lama Rasaji lists several ways that we can recognize people of Light. And, how to recognize those that walk in darkness, stealing energy from those walking with God.
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🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
Sometimes it can be challenging to recognize a real person of God.
Master Lama Rasaji lists several ways that we can recognize people of Light. And, how to recognize those that walk in darkness, stealing energy from those walking with God.
Follow MPN On
👉 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/mypatriotsnetwork
👉 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotsNetwork/
👉 Telegram https://t.me/mypatriotsnetwork/
👉 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/my.patriots.network/
👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
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