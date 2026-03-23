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Voting On Save Act - Hochul Begs The Rick to Come Back - Tobacco
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Donald Trump issues ultimatum over SAVE Act


Why It Matters


The bill, which has passed the House, would reshape federal election rules by requiring proof of citizenship and photo identification to vote in elections.


The bill has drawn criticism from from Democrats, who argue it would restrict Americans’ access to voting, though polling indicates support for the move among Americans.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-issues-ultimatum-over-save-act/ar-AA1ZcKBt



SAVE Act Gets 63% Support


https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration_second_term/save_act_gets_63_support



Kathy Hochul humiliatingly begs New York's richest to return after fleeing Mamdani's high taxes


New York Governor Kathy Hochul has begged the city’s richest to return and continue supporting funding the state’s public handouts.


Hochul’s remarks as she fends off Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s demands to hike income taxes and pleas for rich New Yorkers who fled the city to return.


“Maybe the first step should be to go down to Palm Beach and see who we can bring back home because our tax base has been eroded,” Hochul said.


“I have to look at the fact that we are in competition with other states who have less of a tax burden on their corporations and their individuals.”


Hochul’s call for the former rich residents to return comes as she attempts to secure the state’s tax base, as Mamdani demands she hike income taxes.


https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/kathy-hochul-humiliatingly-begs-new-yorks-richest-to-return-after-fleeing-mamdanis-high-taxes/video/10d35bcc1558dd7adfc2a8840129e9ee



Tobacco & Colonial American Economy


The most important cash crop in Colonial America was tobacco, first cultivated by the English at their Jamestown Colony of Virginia in 1610 CE by the merchant John Rolfe (l. 1585-1622 CE). Tobacco grew in the wild prior to this time and was cultivated by the indigenous peoples as a stimulant but, after Rolfe, became the most lucrative crop in the Americas.


The indigenous people regarded tobacco as a sacred plant which allowed access to the spirit world, a stimulant, and a medicinal substance. After the Spanish colonized the West Indies, South and Central America after 1492 CE, tobacco was grown, harvested, and exported as a recreational drug, and its popularity in Europe and elsewhere made it highly profitable.


https://www.worldhistory.org/article/1681/tobacco--colonial-american-economy/



U.S. Tobacco Market to Surpass $180 Billion by 2030, Despite Declining Cigarette Consumption and Rising Regulatory Scrutiny


The "United States Tobacco Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The United States Tobacco Market was valued at USD 112.82 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 180.48 Billion by 2030,


https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-tobacco-market-surpass-180-123600656.html

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