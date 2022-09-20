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Secrets of a Doula — Pain Free Birth
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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25 views • September 20, 2022

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/doula?utm_campaign=a5a728d5-d0a5-4216-9222-d69d2cfd6c0a&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=365dbbad-29ab-4dec-a32b-7fa169520adb


HOW A DOULA CAN NURTURE A PAIN-FREE & TRAUMA-FREE NATURAL BIRTH

One of my favourite segments at Tess Lawrie's 'The Better Way Conference' in Bath, was the section by Nickita Starck on the work of Doulas and natural birth.


So much so, I invited Nickita for an interview.


A must-watch for all prospective parents.


And a deep insight for those considering training in natural births - including traditionally trained midwives.


I found the interview not only entertaining but funny and deeply insightful.


If the video fails see it here on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@NotOnTheBeeb:5/Push-to-Shove:c



When Push Comes To Shove

A message from Nickita


Systemic childbirth sabotage is very real & the number cause of birth trauma. Trauma is common but NOT normal. Birth is a natural process that very occasionally needs medical intervention, NOT a medical process that happens occasionally if you are lucky.


If you are passionate about birth but have become disenchanted by the system, join the fastest-growing alternative maternity structure in the world.


When Push Comes To Shove is leading the way to the childbirth revolution.

Come and train with us and help birth the new earth.

Make a difference, empower women, realise there is choice and find your tribe with the most unique community of birth workers. This truly is a dream job!


https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/doula?utm_campaign=a5a728d5-d0a5-4216-9222-d69d2cfd6c0a&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=365dbbad-29ab-4dec-a32b-7fa169520adb

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motherbirthnursemotherhoodmidwifedoulamiwifery
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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