The Liberator #13: No Loafers In This Army
Not Serving two Masters
Published Yesterday

This video includes two parables of Jesus, one exploring what it means to be a faithful servant waiting for the Lord, the second (the parable of the fig tree) looking at the importance of bearing fruit spiritually. Jesus also reveals that the truth divides families and he talks about the importance of discerning the signs of the times.  Are you serious about becoming a real disciple of Jesus?  If so, then check out this video!

Keywords
biblegospellukelazyservantjesus god

