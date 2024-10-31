2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 183 w/ Dave Giordano

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dave has been a guest on our podcast before when we had the debate about the Article V Convention. The John Birch Society is against a convention because to the inherent danger it presents. But that’s not what we are going to be talking about today. We asked Dave to join us today to talk about the United Nations, the constitution and what this country could look like after November 5th.
Dave has spent many years with the John Birch society and is very studied on topics relative to our Federal Government.