Man United vs Fiorentina Preseason Friendly | De Gea’s Emotional Return & Sesko’s Debut
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
1 view • 1 day ago

Man United vs Fiorentina Preseason Friendly | De Gea’s Emotional Return & Sesko’s Debut

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Manchester United’s preseason finale against Fiorentina ended in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. The day was special with former goalkeeper David De Gea returning to receive a warm tribute from Bruno Fernandes, who playfully challenged him on the pitch. New signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko showed promise as United prepare for the upcoming Premier League season. Watch the highlights and get ready for an exciting campaign ahead!

#ManUnited #Fiorentina #DavidDeGea #BrunoFernandes #BenjaminSesko #ManUnited2025 #PremierLeague #FootballHighlights #OldTrafford #PreseasonFriendly #Soccer

manchester unitedfootball highlightsman united vs fiorentinadavid de gea returnbruno fernandesbenjamin sesko debutpremier league preseasonbryan mbeumomatheus cunhamanchester united friendlyold traffordserie a vs premier leaguesnapdragon cup 2025
