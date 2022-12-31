Create New Account
Alex Jones Full Show 12/30/22 Ray Epps Confesses To “Orchestrating”
  https://www.infowarsstore.com/    Friday Bombshell Broadcast! Ray Epps Confesses To “Orchestrating” Jan. 6, Plus Andrew Tate Arrest & More - FULL SHOW 12/30/22

In the newly released transcript of January 6th provocateur Ray Epps being questioned by the House Select Committee, the suspected undercover government operative confessed that he “orchestrated” the riot. Alex Jones lays out the latest details surrounding Andrew Tate's arrest in Romania and exposes how sex operatives have set him up with phony criminal charges for the arrest. Jay Dyer hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and reveals the documented history behind the global economy planned for decades by the Davos group, the World Economic Forum, and the Anglo-American establishment.
