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Even the Pfizer CEO wouldn’t take the covid death jab
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318 views • January 20, 2022
Hi in today’s video I have more vaccination injuries to share from Hugo talks young hearts part 10 ( here is link to full video)- https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/part-10:1?r=6CtYGurpW5zR7o79PefpMvaYZC4KfcbF
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
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