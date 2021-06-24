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IT DOESN'T TAKE A RACIST TO RECOGNIZE AMERIKA'S ANTI-WHITE RACISM
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1 view • June 24, 2021
"As a child of the eighties, I’m old enough to remember when “racism” was understood to be a way of viewing one ethnicity or skin color as better than or superior to the other. Something like that. The basic idea was simple: People of certain skin colors or ethnicities were worth less than others and should be treated accordingly. This is, of course, disgusting and evil, but that’s what “racism” was way back in the day.
But now we have a new definition of racism that has turned the tables completely upside down, making hatred and mistreatment of one particular ethnicity or skin color not only completely legitimate, but virtuous and good..."
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But now we have a new definition of racism that has turned the tables completely upside down, making hatred and mistreatment of one particular ethnicity or skin color not only completely legitimate, but virtuous and good..."
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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