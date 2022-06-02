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We Are at War: Our Enemies Are Salting the Fields
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
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705 views • June 02, 2022
We are witnessing the return of Red Flag laws following the recent shootings across the country as our enemies are destroying America's autonomy from every angle. The problem is not, and never has been, gun ownership. America has a people problem, not a gun problem. We will not comply. We will not give up our arms. We will not submit to tyranny.
Biden's stolen presidency has been nothing if not disastrous. He is running out of people and events to blame for his catastrophic failures. Food shortages, increasing gas prices, mental health epidemics, increases in violence and shootings, lockdowns, and a failing economy are part of the very long list that will forever enshrine Biden's legacy.

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