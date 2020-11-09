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CNN voter fraud clip from Interview with Source on Electronic Vote Fraud
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213 views • November 09, 2020
CNN voter fraud clip from Interview with Source on Electronic Vote Fraud
2018 gubernatorial election in Kentucky
Host L Todd Wood reveals the mechanics behind the electronic vote steal operation in an interview with powerful source.
more at CDMedia https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNDrdT6Sfqk67Uoo0GBTGQ
2018 gubernatorial election in Kentucky
Host L Todd Wood reveals the mechanics behind the electronic vote steal operation in an interview with powerful source.
more at CDMedia https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNDrdT6Sfqk67Uoo0GBTGQ
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