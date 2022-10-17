THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 10

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Part 10: Further exposure of Bill Gates, buying shares in companies active in the area of control, manipulation, censorship, human trafficking, and Adrenochrome. About Gates’ multiple visits to Epstein Island and his foolish denial, his investments in Monsanto, and his vaccination fetish...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
See series at - https://rumble.com/c/c-457297