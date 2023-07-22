Nikola Mikovic: We Will Live in a World Dominated by the West for a Long Time

Nikola Mikovic discusses the status of the Ukraine war and many of the predictions that he has made which have come to pass. He believes that when it comes to Putin, it's all "PR" (Public Relations). We cover the second bridge attack, grain deal, Turkey's role in the war, energy, the oligarchs, Prigozhin, Belarus, Vilnius, Zelensky, globalism, and technocracy in Kazakhstan!
About Nikola Mikovic
Nikola Mikovic is a freelance journalist, researcher and analyst based in Serbia. His work focuses mostly on the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. His area of focus is the ongoing conflict in the Donbass, as well as relations between Russia and former Soviet republics. Nikola also covers Russia's involvement in Syria and Libya. He writes for several publications such as Diplomatic Courier, Asia Times, CGTN, Tsarizm, Global Comment, among others.
