Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nikola Mikovic: We Will Live in a World Dominated by the West for a Long Time
channel image
Geopolitics & Empire
351 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

Nikola Mikovic discusses the status of the Ukraine war and many of the predictions that he has made which have come to pass. He believes that when it comes to Putin, it's all "PR" (Public Relations). We cover the second bridge attack, grain deal, Turkey's role in the war, energy, the oligarchs, Prigozhin, Belarus, Vilnius, Zelensky, globalism, and technocracy in Kazakhstan!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com

Expat Money Summit 2023 https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com/?ref=gpem

Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com


Websites

Twitter https://twitter.com/nikola_mikovic

Telegram https://t.me/Nikola_Mikovic


About  Nikola Mikovic

Nikola Mikovic is a freelance journalist, researcher and analyst based in Serbia. His work focuses mostly on the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. His area of focus is the ongoing conflict in the Donbass, as well as relations between Russia and former Soviet republics. Nikola also covers Russia's involvement in Syria and Libya. He writes for several publications such as Diplomatic Courier, Asia Times, CGTN, Tsarizm, Global Comment, among others.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiaempirechinaww3putinukrainetechnocracynatokazakhstanzelenskyvilnius

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket