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2020 SEP 17 Lies everywhere; Lockdowns; Curfews; Travel Bans; HCQ; Scott Morrison Mr Silent.
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83 views • June 18, 2021
Remarks: Why isn’t the constitution being defended; Why has Australia become victim of the unlawful behaviour of State Governments, MR SILENT? our Prime Minister’s is Deafening! Lockdowns, Curfews & Travel Bans and when you could think it could not get worse think again bureaucrats interference between patient and practitioners and the use of HCQ when will our Prime Minister do his Job and Stop all this nonsense. When Prime Minister WHEN. invoke Commonwealth Law request the Governor General to dissolve the rogue State Parliaments immediately. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2020/09/18/2020-sep-17-lies-are-being-told-everywhere-lockdowns-curfews-travel-bans-hcq-a-scott-morrison-mr-silent/
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