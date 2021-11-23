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Holland Nov 2021 THE WAR IS BEGINNING - hold tight world its coming to YOU
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261 views • November 23, 2021
Description from Learn Something New Today
The Revolution has begun in europe the people are standing up to medical tyranny they have taken to the streets daily in droves, daily the numbers are growing as more people join the protests in the streets.... We are at a crossroads we need to be cautious
CREDITS : TRUTH MEDIA
The Revolution has begun in europe the people are standing up to medical tyranny they have taken to the streets daily in droves, daily the numbers are growing as more people join the protests in the streets.... We are at a crossroads we need to be cautious
CREDITS : TRUTH MEDIA
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