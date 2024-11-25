Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Kevin Roberts: New World Order & Mandatory Church Attendance in America. Project 2025 and A Convention of States. Changing the Constitution of America. DOGE





Trump execution restart to put Boston Marathon bomber, Charleston church shooter, more killers in hot seat. Bureau of Prisons has 40 condemned inmates on death row.





Trump's transition team turns to Project 2025 after disavowing it during the campaign

Transition officials have used Project 2025's extensive personnel database to identify potential hires for the incoming administration, a person familiar with the plans said.





Dem. Rep.: Cabinet picks reveal Project 2025 is ‘Donald Trump’s 2025’ Rep. Gregory Meeks joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss the latest controversial cabinet picks by Donald Trump, including key figures tied to Project 2025, that he says are based on loyalty to Trump over experience, “That’s a dangerous situation.”





Trump taps Russell Vought, key Project 2025 architect, to lead budget office. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday said he's nominating Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, to lead the Office of Management and Budget, tapping a close ally who has pushed for strong presidential powers to take on the sprawling federal bureaucracy.





Trump Picks Key Figure in Project 2025 for Powerful Budget Role

Russell Vought, who would lead the Office of Management and Budget, has spent years building plans to rework the American structure of government in ways that would enhance presidential power.





‘I have nothing to do with Project 2025,’ Trump says. Former President Donald Trump denied any connection to Project 2025, the handbook for a new conservative government written by the Heritage Foundation and several right-wing think tanks, in his Sept. 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.





Heritage President Kevin Roberts: “It would be very difficult” for the Trump administration to make policy “without at least consulting” Project 2025





Leader of the pro-Trump Project 2025 suggests there will be a new American Revolution

Kevin Roberts said the revolution will be bloodless “if the left allows it to be.”





Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts promotes the convention of states: “We realize the objective isn't just short term. It's long term.” Roberts: “Just because Trump and Vance won, doesn't mean that we should give up on that project”





Trump picks Project 2025 co-author to lead White House’s budget office





This church has an AI Jesus for confessions: ‘It gave me so much advice’





‘AI Jesus’ Is Now Taking Confessions at a Church in Switzerland. AI Jesus has logged on.





