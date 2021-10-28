'If Critical Race Theory Is Taught In More Schools, Does Your Son-In-Law Make More Money?': Cruz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At today's Senate Judiciary Committtee hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asks AG Merrick Garland if he sought an ethics opinion prior to issuing a memorandum on school boards relating to his son-in-law's education company.
Stay Connected
Forbes on Facebook: http://fb.com/forbes
Forbes Video on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/forbes
Forbes Video on Instagram: http://instagram.com/forbes
More From Forbes: http://forbes.com