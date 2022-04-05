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APPARENTLY TIK TOK DOESN’T WANT MY MESSAGE OF LIBERTY COMPETING WITH THEIR MESSAGE
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21 views • April 05, 2022
Many social media platforms, like mainstream media, have been hijacked by global elites, the left, and the Demolition Party. Their goal is the same as it’s always been, insure that only one message is allowed and it’s the message that keeps them in power and keeps their opposition handicapped. This destructive movement has become so radical that there are only two types of people left in our country today; those who are complicit and those who are fighting back. If you are confused about which side you fall on, let me see if I can help you out. If you believe in American exceptionalism, if you believe in inalienable rights, if you see the constitution as a foundational contract and not a living document, If you believe in equal opportunity, if you value the content of one’s character above genetic traits, If you believe in free speech, if you have the courage to speak your values out loud, if you believe in the scientific method and if you believe that a citizen has the right to protect themselves, then you are on the side that is fighting back. If you believe in white privilege, hate speech, defunding the police, no school choice, climate alarmism, police are hunting minorities, socialism, centralized government power, anti-vaxxers, BLM Inc is a positive organization, Antifa are not fascists, gun violence is the fault of the gun, life begins when it can take care of itself (which is basically 18 years old), mandates, lock downs, masking children, forced vax, force period, hiring based on gender and race, free stuff, Bullying, America is inherently evil, black people can’t be racist, labeling your opposition “phobic”, sex education in schools, minors giving consent without parent knowledge, local health officials, WHO, CDC, FDA and OSHA prioritize public welfare over self interest, entertainers are credible sources of socioeconomic outcomes, and equal outcome, you are complicit.
FOLLOW ME ON TIK TOK AND HELP ME BREAK THE ALGORITHM
https://www.tiktok.com/@thelightbulbinitiative
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/APPARENTLY-TIK-TOK-DOESNT-WANT-MY-MESSAGE-LIBERTY-COMPETING-WITH-THEIR-MESSAGE-e1gok24
FOLLOW ME ON TIK TOK AND HELP ME BREAK THE ALGORITHM
https://www.tiktok.com/@thelightbulbinitiative
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/APPARENTLY-TIK-TOK-DOESNT-WANT-MY-MESSAGE-LIBERTY-COMPETING-WITH-THEIR-MESSAGE-e1gok24
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