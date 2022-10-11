Echelons of Belarusian Military Equipment are Heading Towards the Russian Federation. - 101122

Echelons of Belarusian military equipment are heading towards the Russian Federation
Opposition media in Belarus write about two railway trains, one from Minsk, the second in Orsha.
According to eyewitnesses, there were about 30 T-72A tanks on the platforms. The same number of Ural trucks, and Tor-M2 air defense systems and other heavy equipment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.