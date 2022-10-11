Echelons of Belarusian Military Equipment are Heading Towards the Russian Federation. - 101122

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Echelons of Belarusian military equipment are heading towards the Russian Federation
Opposition media in Belarus write about two railway trains, one from Minsk, the second in Orsha.
According to eyewitnesses, there were about 30 T-72A tanks on the platforms. The same number of Ural trucks, and Tor-M2 air defense systems and other heavy equipment.