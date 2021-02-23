Michael Collins Piper - The Dirty Pattern of False Flag Terror

In response to the conviction of José Padilla, Michael Collins Piper contrasts his treatment to that of the "Dancing Israelis" and others who rounded up (and released) after 9/11, before outlining the underlying thread found in both attacks on the World Trade Center, the Oklahoma City Bombing, and even the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King.



"If you look at each of these things, you see a very big jigsaw puzzle that displays the very remarkably complex and somewhat murky picture. On that immensely confusing picture on the front of the puzzle are all the various groups and individuals that were implicated in that conspiracy, but when you turn that puzzle over, on the back is to be found a very large and very clear picture of the Israeli flag, that flag that features that ancient symbol, the Star of David."



The Piper Report - August 17, 2007