MAJOR EVIDENCE THE VACCINE IS CAUSING WHITE FIBROUS CLOTTING
Published a day ago

This Episode Previously Aired on 12/28/2023


Embalmers continue to find blood clotting that never existed before covid and the vax.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 1. AmericasVoice.news - IS COVID VAX CAUSING WHITE FIBROUS CLOTTING? https://americasvoice.news/video/qaVNmQj9FD0iuUd/?related=playlist


2. Snicklink - Klaus Schwab presents: VaxxMas Hits '23 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wCoXGMxJnk&ab_channel=Snicklink


