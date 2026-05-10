What's the Best Diet? (part 1): A LIGHT Diet

Video going over how a diet of LOTS of natural, unfiltered sunlight (& lots of earthing/grounding & low-deuterium, re-structured & re-mineralized water) is the BEST diet for a variety of reasons mentioned.

To be able to control your schedule, be outside more, earth more, & drink high-quality water by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:





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https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching





& leave a VM @





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c: 305.297.9360





1+800.250.8975





To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of





https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse , by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

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View a presentation at any of

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View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:





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tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry













4. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch





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OR





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or print-out & mail in





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or





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For our business opportunity overview video, watch





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& visit





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https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry





To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"





watch:





https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo







