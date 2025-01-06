Juan O Savin | America's Perilous Path Ahead & the Resistance to Change

Juan O. Savin explores the escalating threats facing America, from attacks on infrastructure to the rise of sleeper cells. He shares warnings about potential street-level resistance and the deep-rooted battles that will unfold as the nation confronts its darkest challenges.





With vivid historical comparisons, Savin outlines the need for courage, preparation, and unity in navigating the coming storm. He also offers a message of hope and a prayer for guidance as America faces uncertain times. Stay informed and prepared as we approach a pivotal moment in history.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/









MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.





Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/



