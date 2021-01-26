© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USAGI the WHITE RABBIT Chronicles | Japan's History and SPACE Involvement | CURRENT WAR Electrifies
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/12/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
The Bucky O'Hare Supplement to this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Usagi Yojimbo: https://www.usagiyojimbo.com/ | https://www.usagiyojimbo.com/space-usagi/ | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usagi_Yojimbo
Punk Frogs (TMNT) Wiki: https://turtlepedia.fandom.com/wiki/Punk_Frogs_(1987_TV_series)
Smithsonian Rasputin: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/murder-rasputin-100-years-later-180961572/
Mulan Page(s): https://movies.disney.com/mulan-2020 | https://www.newsweek.com/disney-refuses-disclose-mulan-box-office-china-bans-coverage-1531063 | https://www.newsweek.com/why-are-people-boycotting-mulan-disney-hong-kong-1529721
Panda Khan Page: https://www.thathashtagshow.com/2020/05/13/panda-khan-to-return-in-comic-book-and-animated-adventures/
Russia and China Panda Diplomacy: https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/06/06/chinas-xi-and-putin-open-panda-pavilion-at-moscow-zoo-a65897
Red Panda: https://www.livescience.com/57312-red-pandas.html
Tik Tok Fiasco: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/microsoft-could-announce-deal-buy-tiktok-within-48-hours | https://www.theepochtimes.com/leaked-document-staff-at-chinese-tech-giant-bytedance-detail-how-its-apps-collect-data-and-promote-ccp-content_3487465.html
Space Technology Reveals: https://www.virgingalactic.com/articles/virgin-galactic-unveils-mach-3-aircraft-design-for-high-speed-travel-and-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-rolls-royce/ | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/futuristic-flying-v-plane-makes-successful-maiden-flight
Antifa and Protests: https://www.theorganicprepper.com/people-looting-okay/ https://saraacarter.com/occupy-lafayette-square-protestors-planning-50-day-white-house-siege-say-things-could-turn-very-ugly/
Eric Weinstein on Gaslighting: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/choose-your-own-apocalypse-bullshitting-republicans-arent-great-gaslighting-democrats-are
SpaceX Space Debris: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanocallaghan/2020/08/28/the-mega-constellations-are-already-here-the-time-for-polite-concern-is-over/#141b754e3b87
Russian Vaccine Pieces: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/ceo-behind-sputnik-v-says-us-waging-major-information-warfare-against-russian-vaccine | https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2020-08-30/putin-gives-middle-finger-gates-and-marxist-un-green-agenda | https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2820%2931866-3/fulltext | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7358766/
HBO's "Plot Against America": https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/01/arts/television/plot-against-america-election.html?action=click&;algo=als_engaged_control_desk_filter&block=editors_picks_recirc&fellback=false&imp_id=412598902&impression_id=ddf11b42-edb9-11ea-b5c9-75aa7482aecf&index=2&pgtype=Article
SoftBank: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/one-day-after-zero-hedge-ft-unmasks-softbank-call-buying-nasdaq-whale | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nomura-warns-negative-gamma-tremor-here | https://www.invesco.com/us/qqq-etf/?gclid=CjwKCAjw19z6BRAYEiwAmo64LX6M7PeBdqeG3FxggnpXhxbdvt1oVOq1wF89aydnXJhghJesFfoJlhoClbAQAvD_BwE#performance |
Blockchain Reset: https://www.bostonfed.org/news-and-events/news/2020/08/boston-fed-exploring-the-tech-benefits-and-tradeoffs-of-a-digital-dollar.aspx | https://decrypt.co/41024/researchers-find-new-way-for-criminals-to-launder-money-using-bitcoin | https://decrypt.co/41162/cryptocurrencies-rarely-used-to-launder-money-fiat-preferred | https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/china-begin-large-expansion-digital-currency-testing
FOX Faction Hosting Debates: https://summit.news/2020/09/04/cnn-complains-about-fox-news-being-chosen-to-host-debate-network-has-pushed-disinfo-conspiracy-theories/
NIKOLA v TESLA = CURRENT WAR: https://cointelegraph.com/news/fbi-and-tesla-thwart-4-million-bitcoin-ransomware-plot | https://seekingalpha.com/pr/17997044-nikola-and-general-motors-form-strategic-partnership-nikola-badger-to-be-engineered-and | https://twitter.com/russ1mitchell/status/1302026681029283840 | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-crashes-12-sp-snub-while-analysts-question-profitability-demand-and-liquidity | https://www.thestreet.com/investing/nikola-hits-back-at-hindenburg-fraud-report-eyes-sec-action |
Israeli Mistake?: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/beirut-residents-warned-toxic-smoke-has-settled-over-city-following-new-port-fire
#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
The Bucky O'Hare Supplement to this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Usagi Yojimbo: https://www.usagiyojimbo.com/ | https://www.usagiyojimbo.com/space-usagi/ | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usagi_Yojimbo
Punk Frogs (TMNT) Wiki: https://turtlepedia.fandom.com/wiki/Punk_Frogs_(1987_TV_series)
Smithsonian Rasputin: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/murder-rasputin-100-years-later-180961572/
Mulan Page(s): https://movies.disney.com/mulan-2020 | https://www.newsweek.com/disney-refuses-disclose-mulan-box-office-china-bans-coverage-1531063 | https://www.newsweek.com/why-are-people-boycotting-mulan-disney-hong-kong-1529721
Panda Khan Page: https://www.thathashtagshow.com/2020/05/13/panda-khan-to-return-in-comic-book-and-animated-adventures/
Russia and China Panda Diplomacy: https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/06/06/chinas-xi-and-putin-open-panda-pavilion-at-moscow-zoo-a65897
Red Panda: https://www.livescience.com/57312-red-pandas.html
Tik Tok Fiasco: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/microsoft-could-announce-deal-buy-tiktok-within-48-hours | https://www.theepochtimes.com/leaked-document-staff-at-chinese-tech-giant-bytedance-detail-how-its-apps-collect-data-and-promote-ccp-content_3487465.html
Space Technology Reveals: https://www.virgingalactic.com/articles/virgin-galactic-unveils-mach-3-aircraft-design-for-high-speed-travel-and-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-rolls-royce/ | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/futuristic-flying-v-plane-makes-successful-maiden-flight
Antifa and Protests: https://www.theorganicprepper.com/people-looting-okay/ https://saraacarter.com/occupy-lafayette-square-protestors-planning-50-day-white-house-siege-say-things-could-turn-very-ugly/
Eric Weinstein on Gaslighting: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/choose-your-own-apocalypse-bullshitting-republicans-arent-great-gaslighting-democrats-are
SpaceX Space Debris: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanocallaghan/2020/08/28/the-mega-constellations-are-already-here-the-time-for-polite-concern-is-over/#141b754e3b87
Russian Vaccine Pieces: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/ceo-behind-sputnik-v-says-us-waging-major-information-warfare-against-russian-vaccine | https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2020-08-30/putin-gives-middle-finger-gates-and-marxist-un-green-agenda | https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2820%2931866-3/fulltext | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7358766/
HBO's "Plot Against America": https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/01/arts/television/plot-against-america-election.html?action=click&;algo=als_engaged_control_desk_filter&block=editors_picks_recirc&fellback=false&imp_id=412598902&impression_id=ddf11b42-edb9-11ea-b5c9-75aa7482aecf&index=2&pgtype=Article
SoftBank: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/one-day-after-zero-hedge-ft-unmasks-softbank-call-buying-nasdaq-whale | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nomura-warns-negative-gamma-tremor-here | https://www.invesco.com/us/qqq-etf/?gclid=CjwKCAjw19z6BRAYEiwAmo64LX6M7PeBdqeG3FxggnpXhxbdvt1oVOq1wF89aydnXJhghJesFfoJlhoClbAQAvD_BwE#performance |
Blockchain Reset: https://www.bostonfed.org/news-and-events/news/2020/08/boston-fed-exploring-the-tech-benefits-and-tradeoffs-of-a-digital-dollar.aspx | https://decrypt.co/41024/researchers-find-new-way-for-criminals-to-launder-money-using-bitcoin | https://decrypt.co/41162/cryptocurrencies-rarely-used-to-launder-money-fiat-preferred | https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/china-begin-large-expansion-digital-currency-testing
FOX Faction Hosting Debates: https://summit.news/2020/09/04/cnn-complains-about-fox-news-being-chosen-to-host-debate-network-has-pushed-disinfo-conspiracy-theories/
NIKOLA v TESLA = CURRENT WAR: https://cointelegraph.com/news/fbi-and-tesla-thwart-4-million-bitcoin-ransomware-plot | https://seekingalpha.com/pr/17997044-nikola-and-general-motors-form-strategic-partnership-nikola-badger-to-be-engineered-and | https://twitter.com/russ1mitchell/status/1302026681029283840 | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-crashes-12-sp-snub-while-analysts-question-profitability-demand-and-liquidity | https://www.thestreet.com/investing/nikola-hits-back-at-hindenburg-fraud-report-eyes-sec-action |
Israeli Mistake?: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/beirut-residents-warned-toxic-smoke-has-settled-over-city-following-new-port-fire
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.