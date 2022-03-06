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Exposing Democratic Racism: Will Johnson talks with Peter Breggin
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1511 views • March 06, 2022
Perhaps because I was raised by a black child until age five (yes, I talk about it on this show), I often find it amazing to talk with Africa Americans in the freedom movement with their unique courage and determination. For them to find and speak the truth often means standing up to their own communities and families, which is true bravery. American freedom fighter, Will Johnson (www.UniteAmericaFirst.com), provides fascinating new information about the depth of racism within the past and current Democratic Party, as well as the accompanying Godlessness which leaves Democrats living a lie utterly without moral guidance. This is a truly a courageous, unique, informative, and inspiring show.
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