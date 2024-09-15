BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LIVE Uncensored: Geoengineering Expert Says by 2025 There Will Be No Food or Life Left
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
4119 views • 7 months ago

Maria Zeee Uncensored


November 9, 2022


Dane Wigington from https://geoengineeringwatch.org/ joins us to discuss some of the key weather events being manufactured around the world, including La Nina in Australia. Dane says all of this intervention with the climate is going to cause rapid destruction of food supply and crops, predicting that by 2025 there will be nothing left. Dane also addresses the impossible task given to Australians recently by a Senator to prove geoengineering is occurring.


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:


https://heavensharvest.com/


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

Keywords
crops news environment geoengineering food supply climate australia destruction dane wigington senator trending news weather weapon
