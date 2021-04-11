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Diners Chant “Get Out” as Health Officials Try to Shut Down Restaurant
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110 views • April 11, 2021
Diners Chant “Get Out” as Health Officials Try to Shut Down Restaurant
A video out of Vancouver shows diners chanting “get out!” as health officials try to shut down a restaurant that opened in violation of COVID-19 lockdown laws.
The clip shows a pair of health officials talking to Corduroy Restaurant owner Rebecca Matthews as she tells the bureaucrats they are trespassing before asking them to leave.
A video out of Vancouver shows diners chanting “get out!” as health officials try to shut down a restaurant that opened in violation of COVID-19 lockdown laws.
The clip shows a pair of health officials talking to Corduroy Restaurant owner Rebecca Matthews as she tells the bureaucrats they are trespassing before asking them to leave.
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