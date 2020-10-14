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Charles Strange (father of Seal Team 6 Gold Team Member Michael Strange) Obama Admin TREASON
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202 views • October 14, 2020
Charles Strange tells the story of the Murder of Seal Team 6 in Afghanistan. This has been known for years but it is finally bubbling to the surface. This MUST GO VIRAL.
WE MUST DEMAND JUSTICE NOW!
First 15 minutes is Charles Strange years ago at the National Press Club telling his story to deaf ears, the rest is his recent interview with Anna Khait that is already uploaded to my channel.
WE MUST DEMAND JUSTICE NOW!
First 15 minutes is Charles Strange years ago at the National Press Club telling his story to deaf ears, the rest is his recent interview with Anna Khait that is already uploaded to my channel.
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