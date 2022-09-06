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BIDEN "MR. UNITY"
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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34 views • September 06, 2022

It’s not that Chinatown Joe is a liar and a plagiarist. It’s not that he’s an avid lifelong racist with ties to openly white supremacist leaders. It’s not even his long career of policies that disproportionally harm minority communities. My biggest issue with the former Vice President is that he hates America and he’s, as the left would like to call it, minor attracted. There is no place for men like him in the land of the free and the home of the brave. He is a treasonous pervert that abandoned decency in exchange for money and power a long time ago. Only in a nation as prosperous and free as America can a monster like him rise to the highest office in the land after a career of ineptitude and malice. Only in a country so great that it affords its homeless more convenience than most countries can its citizens exercise their liberty by advocating for the removal of that liberty won for them by stronger braver men. While wisdom, common sense, and patriotism flourishes in the light of truth, stupidity multiplies in the shadows filled with jealously. Their envy rots their reason and thus they are lead with emotion. But stupid is as stupid does and denying truth simply because it contradicts your world view can only be categorized as stupid. Well, not only, but you get my point. I do not blame you for being fooled into voting for Chinatown Joe, after all, it is difficult for good people to comprehend the lengths evil will go to to get what it wants. Oh the lies they tell. That being said, if after the last two years, you are still holding onto that foolishness you are not doing so because you value truth. You are not doing so because you are courageous. You are not doing so because you are filled with compassion for your fellow man. You are doing so because you are stupid and scared and you’d rather serve as a useful idiot than live as an American patriot. 


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/BIDEN-MR--UNITY-e1nf5qj

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