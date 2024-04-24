TikTok CEO - "We Aren't Going Anywhere" - "The Facts and the Constitution are on Our Side"

❗️ We are not going anywhere - the head of Tik Tok on the US decision to block Tik Tok if the company is not sold to American owners

"The Constitution is on our side and we expect to win," Shaw Tzu Chiu said.

Cynthia... most of us realize that it was the Israeli Lobbyists in DC that wanted TT to go away, to stop the majority of Pro-Palestine views and videos. This is the outside manipulation.