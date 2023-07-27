Create New Account
[Jul 27, 2023] TFR - 78 - Revolutionary Radio with Bill Schnoebelen: From Witchcraft To Yeshua… To Flat Earth
Rob Skiba
Sorry. We had some technical difficulties at the start of the show, but those finally got ironed out. In this broadcast, I talked with Bill Schnoebelen about everything from witchcraft, the occult and Freemasonry to Yeshua and the Flat Earth. Recognized as a Scriptural authority on alternative religions and the occult, previous to his salvation Bill spent sixteen years as a teacher of witchcraft, spiritism and ceremonial magick. All to the glory of YHWH, Bill’s experience as a Druidic high priest, ordained spiritist minister, high-level Freemason and former Satanist has been used to teach Christians the intricacies of spiritual warfare and to minister to those lost in cults. This was one power-packed show!


website: www.withoneaccord.org


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


