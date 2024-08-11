BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO’s Plan to Deploy 800,000 troops Against Russia
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
7
641 views • 8 months ago

NATO is preparing to transport 800,000 soldiers and 200,000 armored vehicles to the border with Russia in the event of full scale war. The publication Der Spiegel just reported this after gaining access to secret military documents. Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China, have contingency plans just like this one. But moving that many troops would be a massive undertaking unlike anything we’ve seen in recent history. How does NATO plan to achieve that goal? What challenges are there to deploying that many soldiers across the world? And what are some of the strengths and weaknesses of a collective defense alliance?

"The best laid schemes of mice and men"

Mirrored - Task & Purpose


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



russiaww3natoplans
