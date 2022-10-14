"I WAS STRONG, FIT AND HEALTHY UNTIL THE 2ND PIECE SHOT." - ANOTHER LIFE DESTROYED BY THE NWO POISON 💉💉💉

"I was strong, fit and healthy until the 2nd piece shot.On January the 14th I collapsed in work was rushed to hospital by ambulance after having 6 seizures and spent 10 days in hospital and 3 days in ICU.

I left in a wheelchair unable to walk unaided.

Never have I ever had anything like this in my life.

That day is when my life changed.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/446985117498405/permalink/465800012283582/





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





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