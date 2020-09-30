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LEGO 41389 Ice Cream Cart - Friends Speed Build
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2 views • September 30, 2020
Help Stephanie mini-doll to sell her tasty frozen treats!
We sell LEGO Friends Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/friends/
We sell LEGO parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Santo Rico by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
We sell LEGO Friends Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/friends/
We sell LEGO parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Santo Rico by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
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