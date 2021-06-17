Deep State Illuminati Death Cult & The Destruction of Earth. Oh, & God!

THE EDGE OF TIME (part 1) exclusive Brighteon release

Welcome to the Holy War, covered daily with relish by the Fake News Media, Corrupt Governments, Deep State Psychopaths and the False Religious Illuminati Satanists.

The great test of life thrust upon everyone of us, the predicament of man, good vs evil, God vs Satan, love vs hate and experienced in our bodies and minds every day of our lives weather we know it or not.

This is the hyper-dimensional war being played out across cities, nations, continents and worlds with only one outcome. With man himself in the middle of it all, both the pawn and the prize. Gods' wonderful Creation and mans' counterfeit attempt to be a god.

(part 1) 'THE EDGE OF TIME' is a momentous visual and musical masterpiece written, performed & produced by "FAILURE OF FEAR"



(PART 2) coming soon so be sure to LIKE, SHARE & SUBSCRIBE for future releases. Thanks 4 watching.