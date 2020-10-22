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https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/08/11/vitamin-d-magnesium-b12-improve-covid-outcomes.aspx?cid_source=youtube&;cid_medium=video&cid=health_dr.-mercola-introduces-stop-covid-cold
Dr. Mercola introduces a new website, Stop COVID Cold, to help the public fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
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