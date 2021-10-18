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The ‘Plandemic’ and the Great Awakening (Nikki Willis)
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131 views • October 18, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/17/mikki-willis-plandemic-book.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211017&mid=DM1020578&rid=1295090280
Mikki Willis’ documentary “Plandemic” was released May 4, 2020, and has since been viewed over 1 billion times, despite being universally censored. “Plandemic Part 2: Indoctornation” has also been viewed more than 200 million times
“Plandemic: Indoctornation” features David Martin, Ph.D., who has documented and tracked white collar crime for decades and invented technologies that help trace the flow of funding
Martin helped educate Sens. Ron Paul and Ron Johnson when they started to go after Dr. Anthony Fauci to finally hold him accountable for his decades of crimes
While many blame the encroaching tyranny on incompetence, the evidence suggests it’s not incompetence at all. It was planned this way
Ultimately, the plan is to create a state of dependency, through which the technocratic elite can then control the human population. “Plandemic Part 3” will delve into this plan to show the history behind it and how it has led us to where we are right now. It will also review how we can rebuild society after it falls apart
In this interview, filmmaker-turned-author Mikki Willis discusses his two-part film “Plandemic,” which went viral despite being universally censored last year. He’s now releasing a book, “Plandemic: Fear Is the Virus. Truth Is the Cure,” and is working on “Plandemic Part 3,” which is slated for release around the winter holidays. Willis summarizes the backstory of how “Plandemic” came to be:
“I had met Judy Mikovits, who is the featured virologist in ‘Plandemic 1.’ I'd met her about a year and a half before the pandemic was announced. At the time, when [the COVID pandemic] was announced, I was working on a film called ‘The Narrative,’ which was to really pull back the curtain on mainstream media, the way that it's been infiltrated and affected the global consciousness.
In the process of doing this, the whistleblowers that I was interviewing for the movie, several of them had warned me and said there's a false flag coming very soon. A false flag means an event that takes place that diverts the world's attention and/or subverts the consciousness such that we'll vote for war … or something like that.
It's some kind of an event that will cause some kind of a reaction. So, I was on the lookout for this … when the pandemic was announced, I reached out to Mikovits … and I asked her, ‘What do you think is going on here?’
She started to break it down for me, and it seemed so viable that I said, ‘Let's stop what we're doing and go to my studio, sit down and do this on camera, because I think that the world deserves to hear this information.’"
More Than a Billion People Have Seen ‘Plandemic’
“Plandemic Part 1” was released May 4, 2020, and has since been viewed over 1 billion times, a record, for sure, for any documentary. This, despite it being heavily censored. “Plandemic Part 2: Indoctornation” has also been viewed more than 200 million times.
One of the keys to the videos’ remarkable successes was Willis’ decision to allow (and encourage) people to download the movie files and upload them anywhere they pleased, without restrictions.
Mikki Willis’ documentary “Plandemic” was released May 4, 2020, and has since been viewed over 1 billion times, despite being universally censored. “Plandemic Part 2: Indoctornation” has also been viewed more than 200 million times
“Plandemic: Indoctornation” features David Martin, Ph.D., who has documented and tracked white collar crime for decades and invented technologies that help trace the flow of funding
Martin helped educate Sens. Ron Paul and Ron Johnson when they started to go after Dr. Anthony Fauci to finally hold him accountable for his decades of crimes
While many blame the encroaching tyranny on incompetence, the evidence suggests it’s not incompetence at all. It was planned this way
Ultimately, the plan is to create a state of dependency, through which the technocratic elite can then control the human population. “Plandemic Part 3” will delve into this plan to show the history behind it and how it has led us to where we are right now. It will also review how we can rebuild society after it falls apart
In this interview, filmmaker-turned-author Mikki Willis discusses his two-part film “Plandemic,” which went viral despite being universally censored last year. He’s now releasing a book, “Plandemic: Fear Is the Virus. Truth Is the Cure,” and is working on “Plandemic Part 3,” which is slated for release around the winter holidays. Willis summarizes the backstory of how “Plandemic” came to be:
“I had met Judy Mikovits, who is the featured virologist in ‘Plandemic 1.’ I'd met her about a year and a half before the pandemic was announced. At the time, when [the COVID pandemic] was announced, I was working on a film called ‘The Narrative,’ which was to really pull back the curtain on mainstream media, the way that it's been infiltrated and affected the global consciousness.
In the process of doing this, the whistleblowers that I was interviewing for the movie, several of them had warned me and said there's a false flag coming very soon. A false flag means an event that takes place that diverts the world's attention and/or subverts the consciousness such that we'll vote for war … or something like that.
It's some kind of an event that will cause some kind of a reaction. So, I was on the lookout for this … when the pandemic was announced, I reached out to Mikovits … and I asked her, ‘What do you think is going on here?’
She started to break it down for me, and it seemed so viable that I said, ‘Let's stop what we're doing and go to my studio, sit down and do this on camera, because I think that the world deserves to hear this information.’"
More Than a Billion People Have Seen ‘Plandemic’
“Plandemic Part 1” was released May 4, 2020, and has since been viewed over 1 billion times, a record, for sure, for any documentary. This, despite it being heavily censored. “Plandemic Part 2: Indoctornation” has also been viewed more than 200 million times.
One of the keys to the videos’ remarkable successes was Willis’ decision to allow (and encourage) people to download the movie files and upload them anywhere they pleased, without restrictions.
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