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Big Pharma's Notorious Companies; Reasons To Never Allow Forced Medicine; Nocebo Effect
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27 views • December 04, 2020
** 2 NEW VIDEOS FOR SUPPORTERS! **
1. Top 8 Reasons Vaccine Coercion Is Evil; Fight Back Against This Medical Tyranny!
https://groupdiscover.com/video/626/top-8-reasons-vaccine-coercion-i
https://www.patreon.com/posts/44642651
2. 'This Is WAR! Vaccine Papers Rolled Out By CDC So Corporations & Governments Can Coerce You & Your Family'
https://groupdiscover.com/video/623/this-is-war-vaccine-papers-rol
https://www.patreon.com/posts/44627970
Content also posted to https://www.subscribestar.com/timtruth
1. Top 8 Reasons Vaccine Coercion Is Evil; Fight Back Against This Medical Tyranny!
https://groupdiscover.com/video/626/top-8-reasons-vaccine-coercion-i
https://www.patreon.com/posts/44642651
2. 'This Is WAR! Vaccine Papers Rolled Out By CDC So Corporations & Governments Can Coerce You & Your Family'
https://groupdiscover.com/video/623/this-is-war-vaccine-papers-rol
https://www.patreon.com/posts/44627970
Content also posted to https://www.subscribestar.com/timtruth
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