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Your Banquet Invitation (to Feast of Tabernacles)
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0 view • July 28, 2021
Limitless Realms' and Salem Media San Diego's Caz Taylor presents this "tough love" teaching. Is it an Urgent Warning to today's leaders and Church(es)? Ephesians 4 declares the value of the fivefold ministry, which includes Prophets and Apostles. Luke 14 speaks of a Great Banquet invitation. Is it also a lesson to portions of today's church which disregard the value of two of the fivefold? Listen, watch and you decide.
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