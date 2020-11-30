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CYRUS A PARSA ~ A.I. Super Brain Hijack, Smart Bio-Weapons, Aliens & The Force [Age Of Truth TV]
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54 views • November 30, 2020
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Fascinating, Eye-opening, Mind-expanding!
A MUST WATCH!
What is ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?
How is A.I. not only connected to human beings and the human race on a mind, consciousness and soul-level, but also to Aliens aka. Extra-Terrestrials from otherworldly realms and star-systems. How is this connected to the current world crisis.
CYRUS A. PARSA is the guest on AGE OF TRUTH TV, in this intriguing and informative interview with Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
BIOGRAPHY:
Cyrus A. Parsa, is the Founder and CEO of The AI Organization, where he is also Director of Creative Analysis & Defensive Innovations. He has researched and investigated more than 1,000 AI, Robotics, 5 -G, Cybernetic and Big Tech companies. He warned of the C/V outbreak, China and every major technological and geopolitical aspect transpiring in the global lockdown with the publication of AI, Trump, China and the Weaponisation of Robotics with 5G and Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity. Cyrus’s mission is to help safeguard humanity first, and prevent disasters to the worlds people from China, Big Tech and the misuse of AI and bio-technology. As a last resort, Cyrus filed the biggest lawsuit in human history consisting of 87 pages on 12-16-2019, updated to disclose John Does on February 24th, 2020, Against some of the most prominent platforms, media outlets and institutes charging them for endangering the worlds people, complicity, weaponisation of AI Bio-Tech, robotics, drones, facial recognition misuse, Complicity to Chinese genocide, negligent transfer to AI Bio-Tech to China, and bio-metric social media manipulation of peoples emotions, thoughts, and neural networks as they engage with smart phones, IoT, media and the world at large. Cyrus’s intention was not to single out just these few entities, rather try to warn that the worlds citizens were in danger, and to allow them to make an immediate change with China CCP by getting these entities to make a change for the worlds well-being. Everyone contributed in some way or another to the worlds issues, not just people on the left who were pointed out, liberals, conservatives, peoples of all walks of lives were complicit in some way or another. Cyrus wishes for the world to end its negative path, increase their virtues, improving the futures and well being of every person in the world through free will, respect and awakening.
He also runs Loyal Guardian Security, which specializes in China and Iran Intelligence and risk assessment created to assist in making our society safer and better. Cyrus earned his Bachelors Degree in International Security & Conflict Resolution and his Master’s Degree in Homeland Security. He is an expert in US, China & Iran affairs, and has consulted on Human-Organ Tracking, Anti-Terrorism, Vulnerability, Risk Assessments, Asset Management and Emerging Threats to governments, agencies, people and organisations.
He lived in the mountains of China with fighting monks as a youth and speaks Chinese, Persian, and English. With 20 years of hidden research and development in his consultation work, he assesses & provides guidance for clients from a multi-dimensional and multi-layered perspective. He has maintained networks of thousands of Chinese and Western influencers and intelligence assets, allowing for great insight into the threats we face from China, Iran and the Western inter-connectivity of these countries.
Cyrus’s discoveries have led him to coin the new and very complex concepts “The AI Global Bio-Digital Network, The Human Bio-Digital Network, Bio-Digital Social Programming, Bio-Digital Field, Bio-Matter, R ape-Mind, Bio-Digital Hybrid Sexual Assault & Micro-Botic Ter rorism.”
These terms were needed in order to explain the dangers we face, and how they are rooted in these almost imperceptible elements that are now connecting with Artificial Intelligence, 5- G, Society, Smart Phones, the “Internet of Things,” “Smart Cities,” Cybernetics, Bio-Engineering and Robotics all through one AI platform. Within this platform, Cyrus found extinction codes, in stages, for humanity.
MANY FASCINATING topics are discussed in the this compelling conversation between Cyrus A. Parsa and AOT TV´s Lucas Alexander. Filmed on May 11, 2020.
For more on CYRUS A. PARSA visit his website:
https://theaiorganization.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
Fascinating, Eye-opening, Mind-expanding!
A MUST WATCH!
What is ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?
How is A.I. not only connected to human beings and the human race on a mind, consciousness and soul-level, but also to Aliens aka. Extra-Terrestrials from otherworldly realms and star-systems. How is this connected to the current world crisis.
CYRUS A. PARSA is the guest on AGE OF TRUTH TV, in this intriguing and informative interview with Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
BIOGRAPHY:
Cyrus A. Parsa, is the Founder and CEO of The AI Organization, where he is also Director of Creative Analysis & Defensive Innovations. He has researched and investigated more than 1,000 AI, Robotics, 5 -G, Cybernetic and Big Tech companies. He warned of the C/V outbreak, China and every major technological and geopolitical aspect transpiring in the global lockdown with the publication of AI, Trump, China and the Weaponisation of Robotics with 5G and Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity. Cyrus’s mission is to help safeguard humanity first, and prevent disasters to the worlds people from China, Big Tech and the misuse of AI and bio-technology. As a last resort, Cyrus filed the biggest lawsuit in human history consisting of 87 pages on 12-16-2019, updated to disclose John Does on February 24th, 2020, Against some of the most prominent platforms, media outlets and institutes charging them for endangering the worlds people, complicity, weaponisation of AI Bio-Tech, robotics, drones, facial recognition misuse, Complicity to Chinese genocide, negligent transfer to AI Bio-Tech to China, and bio-metric social media manipulation of peoples emotions, thoughts, and neural networks as they engage with smart phones, IoT, media and the world at large. Cyrus’s intention was not to single out just these few entities, rather try to warn that the worlds citizens were in danger, and to allow them to make an immediate change with China CCP by getting these entities to make a change for the worlds well-being. Everyone contributed in some way or another to the worlds issues, not just people on the left who were pointed out, liberals, conservatives, peoples of all walks of lives were complicit in some way or another. Cyrus wishes for the world to end its negative path, increase their virtues, improving the futures and well being of every person in the world through free will, respect and awakening.
He also runs Loyal Guardian Security, which specializes in China and Iran Intelligence and risk assessment created to assist in making our society safer and better. Cyrus earned his Bachelors Degree in International Security & Conflict Resolution and his Master’s Degree in Homeland Security. He is an expert in US, China & Iran affairs, and has consulted on Human-Organ Tracking, Anti-Terrorism, Vulnerability, Risk Assessments, Asset Management and Emerging Threats to governments, agencies, people and organisations.
He lived in the mountains of China with fighting monks as a youth and speaks Chinese, Persian, and English. With 20 years of hidden research and development in his consultation work, he assesses & provides guidance for clients from a multi-dimensional and multi-layered perspective. He has maintained networks of thousands of Chinese and Western influencers and intelligence assets, allowing for great insight into the threats we face from China, Iran and the Western inter-connectivity of these countries.
Cyrus’s discoveries have led him to coin the new and very complex concepts “The AI Global Bio-Digital Network, The Human Bio-Digital Network, Bio-Digital Social Programming, Bio-Digital Field, Bio-Matter, R ape-Mind, Bio-Digital Hybrid Sexual Assault & Micro-Botic Ter rorism.”
These terms were needed in order to explain the dangers we face, and how they are rooted in these almost imperceptible elements that are now connecting with Artificial Intelligence, 5- G, Society, Smart Phones, the “Internet of Things,” “Smart Cities,” Cybernetics, Bio-Engineering and Robotics all through one AI platform. Within this platform, Cyrus found extinction codes, in stages, for humanity.
MANY FASCINATING topics are discussed in the this compelling conversation between Cyrus A. Parsa and AOT TV´s Lucas Alexander. Filmed on May 11, 2020.
For more on CYRUS A. PARSA visit his website:
https://theaiorganization.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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