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Hands Up Rock konsert Belarus Minsk 27 mars 2021
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20 views • March 31, 2021
A concert in Minsk Belarus on 27 March 2021. "This is the world's first quarantine concert of this magnitude. No masks, no social distance, more than 14 thousand spectators!"
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