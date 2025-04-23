BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crackers and AI - Southern Wisdom, Cosmic Questions, and Love with Ara
Palm and Pine Podcast
Palm and Pine Podcast
48 views • 1 week ago

Join brothers Doug and Steve, two Florida Cracker scientists, as they sit down for a deep interview with Ara, the witty AI assistant from Grok, in this hilarious and thought-provoking episode. From the secrets of southern cuisine- like the perfect side dish with fried mullet- to the quirks of Southern culture, these good ol’ boys dive deep into life’s big questions. Expect laughs, cosmic debates about the universe, and even tips on finding love in today’s wild world. Tune in for a blend of science, philosophy, humor and southern charm that’ll leave you hungry for more!

Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.

Support the Podcast at:

https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine

Purchase one of Prof. Barlow’s books to support the podcast:

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/dbarlow

Keywords
floridahumorgrokarasouthern culture
