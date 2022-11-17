Create New Account
BREAKING UPDATE: CBP Sources Say 5 US Border Agents Shot, Including One Fatally, By Narcos Off The Coast Of Puerto Rico.
The agents are not Border Patrol, but from Customs & Border Protection's Air & Marine Operations arm. Agents were taken back to land and life-flighted."

"The marine agents suffered various gunshot injuries as a result. The agents are being airlifted by CBP and Coast Guard to the Puerto Rico Trauma Center," according to CBP.

Federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations were on the scene as agents arrived on the island, and the incident is under investigation.

More: https://washex.am/3tCXwvL

