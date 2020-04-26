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Turkey Holds Massive Military Drills in the East Mediterranean Sea!!
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48 views • April 26, 2020
Turkish Navy has conducted Operational Readiness Training's in Aegean Sea and East Mediterranean between 22-24 Apr 2020.
Various types of 27 warships, maritime patrol aircrafts (MPA), navy helicopters, unmanned air vehicles (UAV), have participated the training's.
Various types of 27 warships, maritime patrol aircrafts (MPA), navy helicopters, unmanned air vehicles (UAV), have participated the training's.
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