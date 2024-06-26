Wellness Superheroes | SilverKare™ Colloidal Silver w/ Saskia Seifert-Hadsell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode was REMOVED by YouTube for breaching Community Guidelines... hmm... something's coming!
In this episode, we focus on the benefits and uses of Colloidal silver with the owner of SilverKare, Saskia Seifert-Hadsell. We cover all the ways it can be used for both humans and animals, the special care she takes in her manufacturing process, personal testimonials, and how and why it has been so suppressed for so long. Join us for some mind-blowing facts about the miraculous Colloidal Silver.
