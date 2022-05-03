© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DATA FRAUD?! "They Want To Take Over The World" Dr. Mike Yeadon Speaks Out On NWO Pandemic Lies
Follow
6
Share
Report
3492 views • May 03, 2022
Excerpts from an excellent interview with Dr. Yeadon on James Delingpole's show. Highly recommended watch. You can view it here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VYnGoEHs0ouc/
Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver http://TimLikesGold.com
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://rokfin.com/timtruth https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver http://TimLikesGold.com
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://rokfin.com/timtruth https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.