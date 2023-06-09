Cash Con Game is Over: Current Financial System Has Reached Its End Warns Lynette Zang



Jun 9, 2023

"The reality is, this is the end of the current system's life cycle. It actually died in 2008," says Lynette Zang, chief market analyst for ITM Trading. "They just pumped a lot of garbage [money] into the system to make it look like it's still alive and still viable when it's not." She claims that we are living in a bigger crisis than the pandemic and the "entire system" needs to be changed. "Things don't look the same today as they did before, just like they don't look the same as they did in 2007 before the banking system actually died," she warns. In addition, she points out that the recent crackdown on crypto by SEC is orchestrated by the authority to "scare the crap out of everybody" so that people can feel comfortable spending government-issued CBDCs in the future. Finally, Zang indicates that gold holds no geopolitical risk or counterparty risk as it's outside the system. "A rising gold price is an indication of a failing currency," she concludes. Chapter stamps: 00:00 Debt ceiling 3:54 More treasuries in the system 5:17 Fed meeting 6:03 Yellen's comments on bank consolidation 9:58 End of the current system 11:38 SEC's crackdown on crypto 13:09 Bigger crisis 13L42 Gold price 15:01 Central bank gold purchases